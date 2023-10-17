Vermont State Police are looking for a man who made off with a patrol rifle after stealing, then abandoning a trooper’s police cruiser.

The thefts took place outside a home in Rutland City between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The cruiser was later found, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle that had been secured in the vehicle had been forcibly removed, state police said.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspect carrying the rifle. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

