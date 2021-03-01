Vermont State Police say speed, not wearing seatbelts were factors in deadly I-89 crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say speed and the failure to wear seat belts appear to have contributed to a deadly crash on I-89 in South Burlington in which two Vermonters were killed over the weekend.
Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday morning and killed 32-year-old Theodore Bowen, of Essex Junction, and 45-year-old passenger Mechelle Martin, of Colchester. Police said Bowen was driving north when his car struck a guardrail, veered into a median, rolled over and hit a tree.