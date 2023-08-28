“Vermont Strong” license plates to support victims of this summer’s severe flooding are now on sale through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The plates – one that says “We Are Vermont Strong ’23” and another with, “Tough Too!” added – are $35 each. Retailers may place bulk orders for resale at their business.

“I know many Vermonters will be excited to contribute to flood recovery efforts and proudly display the new plates,” said Gov. Phil Scott’s.

Plates can be purchased in-person at all Vermont Department of Motor Vehicle locations starting September 1. An online only deal is available for a “Tough Too!” plate as well as a pair of Darn Tough “Vermont Strong” socks for $70.

Online purchases can be made at https://dmv.vermont.gov/vermontstrong23

Half of the proceeds from the sales will support theVermont Community Foundation, which is helping fill gaps in funding for disaster relief for individual Vermonters.

The other half will support to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’sBusiness Emergency Gap Assistance Program, which is supporting employers who experienced significant flood damage reopen and reemploy Vermonters.

Direct donations can be made through the DMV website. The donations will go to the Vermont Emergency Donations Special Fund.