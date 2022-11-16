Advocates and developers say that Vermont’s current housing crisis was inevitable after state and local officials failed for years to to make the necessary investments in affordable housing.

“There’s a lot of people who are really focused on the need for housing in our communities,” said Maura Collins, executive director of the VHFA.

Collins said the state has made substantial efforts to build more homes, including dedicating more than a total of $400 million to affordable housing through federal programs. But construction can’t keep up with the demand, she said, and the impact of the spending may not be visible for some time.

“Vermont has not been building and investing in housing as much as it needed to over the last several decades,” she explained. “A few years of funding awards, even over 1,000 units, is not going to get the job done.”

Vermont Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford said the urgency of the problem has become more evident since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more resources dedicated to housing.

“There’s already been over 2,000 housing units invested in affordable housing, and with the money that remains, we think we can support another 2,000 units,” he said. “But it takes time for those to come online.”

Zeke Davisson, of Summit Properties, a South Burlington based affordable housing developer, said construction has begun on a number of projects, but inflation and supply-chain issues have led to increased costs for developers.

“Construction costs have gone up, the interest rate environment is challenging and only getting more challenging,” he explained. “We’re lucky here in Vermont — we’ve got really good partners all pulling the same ore towards affordable housing.”