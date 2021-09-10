Vermont to invest $4.6 million in federal funds to expand mental health services

MONTPELIER, V.T. (NEWS10) — Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to support mental health services across the state.

“While Vermont is a leader in the mental health services we provide, we know there is more work to do and more people to serve,” Scott said.

More than $500,00 will go to a new mobile response program, set to begin in October, that will bring services to children and their families in their homes or in the community. The program will be run by Rutland Mental Health Services and provide support in the Rutland County area.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes said that, for some families, the stress of the pandemic has been overwhelming.

“These funds allow us to boost existing services and launch new, important outreach and support that will help people in immediate need and also help prevent greater need later on,” she said.

The rest of the funds will be used to expand existing housing and community-based mental health services or to make facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.