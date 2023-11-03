Vermont has committed more than $4 million in grants to cleanup contaminated properties in more than seven communities across the state.

The funding will come from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Brownfields Revitalization Fund, which promotes the redevelopment of contaminated sites to stimulate local economies.

Properties that will receive funding include a former auto repair station in Hardwick that will receive $1.2 million. The state expects the 4.7 acre mitigation and redevelopment to result in 25 full-time jobs.

The Champlain Housing Trust will receive just over $1 million to transform the Post Apartments on South Winooski Avenue into a mixed use commercial and residential project with 38 housing units.

“Cleaning up unused brownfields and turning them into economic opportunities has been a priority for my team,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Transforming these brownfields into job creators and much needed housing is exactly the kind of work Vermont needs advance.”

The other sites that will receive brownfield grants are:

$253,713 redevelop a vacant former auto repair station in Winooski;

$17,000 to redevelop a vacant and blighted gas station in Fairlee;

$566,433 to relocate and expand the Turning Point Center in Barre, which provides substance abuse treatment;

$168,506 to clean up infrastructure and provide 3 units of housing at Newport Crossing;

$800,000 for the Vermont Farmers Market Education Center, Inc., in Rutland to redevelop Farmer’s Hall, a vacant 14,750-square foot commercial space.

Commissioner Joan Goldstein of the Department of Economic Development said the brownfield grants are an “invaluable” economic development tool.

“The Department of Economic Development is devoted to creating more opportunities for business, housing, and employment in every town in this state, and our Brownfields Revitalization Fund is helping us get this important work done, rehabilitating these properties so they can contribute to their local economies,” Goldstein said.