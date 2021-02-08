Vermont town hopes to replace destroyed covered bridge

Officials in the Vermont town of Troy are beginning the process of determining whether they will be able to replace the town’s 111-year-old covered bridge that was destroyed by fire.
Town Clerk Terri Medley says town officials are going to be meeting Monday to see what funds might be available to build another covered bridge across the Missisquoi River. On Saturday a fire that started in a snowmobile that was crossing the bridge spread to the structure. The bridge then collapsed into the Missisquoi River.
Medley says everyone wants to see the bridge replaced.