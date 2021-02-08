Vermont town hopes to replace destroyed covered bridge

This Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, photo released by the Vermont State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit shows a charred covered bridge after it collapsed into the Missisquoi River in Troy, Vt. A fire that started in a snowmobile spread to the 111-year-old covered bridge, collapsing the structure, police said. (Vermont State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit via AP)

Officials in the Vermont town of Troy are beginning the process of determining whether they will be able to replace the town’s 111-year-old covered bridge that was destroyed by fire.

This Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, photo released by the Vermont State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit shows a charred covered bridge after it collapsed into the Missisquoi River in Troy, Vt. A fire that started in a snowmobile spread to the 111-year-old covered bridge, collapsing the structure, police said. (Vermont State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit via AP)

Town Clerk Terri Medley says town officials are going to be meeting Monday to see what funds might be available to build another covered bridge across the Missisquoi River. On Saturday a fire that started in a snowmobile that was crossing the bridge spread to the structure. The bridge then collapsed into the Missisquoi River.

Medley says everyone wants to see the bridge replaced.