Vermont Town Prepares for Veteran’s Day Despite Challenges

After a lack of volunteers led to the cancellation of the annual flag placing in the village green, Swanton Selectboard Chair James Guilmette got to work spreading the word on social media.

“It wasn’t going to happen because there wasn’t enough help to put them up. It takes a lot of help, I say that’s not going to happen, and we owe it to our vets to get this done.”

There are 110 flags on display this year with each one having a sponsor. In fact, there was so much support that the town had to begin planning an even larger plot of flags for next year

And uh, we still have a waiting list if we continue to add more in the future, the people waiting to honor their veterans.”

The northeast can bring some unusual temperatures this time of year, one selectboard member David Hemingway says he appreciates the warmth this year, as last year brought upon some physical challenges.

“The snow was on the ground, we had a really hard time putting the flags in, the wind was a problem

However, this year, it was smooth sailing, and with the help from Boy Scout Troop 823 and other volunteers they were able to get it done. One of the scouts, Kyle Quick, says he was grateful to take part in this event.

“It’s great to learn from them, and to spend time with them, and understand who they are.”

The flags will be on display for a week before being put in storage until Memorial Day.