Vermont trails group acquires 271 acres in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A non-profit recreational trails organization has completed the purchase of two parcels of land in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom totaling 271 acres.

On Dec. 18, the Kingdom Trails Association acquired the properties on Darling Hill Road in Lyndon at a total cost of more than $671,000. Kingdom Trails Executive Director Abby Long says owning the land will allow the group to sustain its trails on one of the most visible and visited areas of the network.

The non-profit trail association manages a network of more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails on private lands in northeastern Vermont.