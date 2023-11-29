Richmond, VT – A Vermont State Police trooper escaped injury Tuesday when his cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in icy conditions on I-89 South in Richmond.

The trooper was approaching the scene of the crash around 10 p.m. with emergency lights flashing when the cruiser was “lightly” rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, state police said. The impact pushed the trailer into a line of vehicles that was backed up in the right lane.

The trailer came to a rest blocking both southbound lanes and was then hit by another vehicle traveling south.

No injuries were reported.

Police say ice on that stretch of the interstate contributed to the crash, which shut down southbound I-89 for about 90 minutes as crews cleared the roadway.