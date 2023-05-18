MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont State Police troopers are facing criminal charges for firing a beanbag at round at a man who then fell and suffered a serious head injury, the union that represents the troopers said Thursday.

In a statement, the Vermont Troopers’ Association said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has directed prosecutors to charge Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zack Trocki of the Westminster Barracks with simple assault and reckless endangerment.

The statement, which was also issued in the name of the attorneys for the two troopers, says the attorney general has concluded the actions of Wood and Trocki were not justified.

“The decision to use force is complicated and made quickly under difficult and often dangerous circumstances with little or no room for error,” said the statement distributed by Troopers’ Association Executive Director Michael O’Neil. “Our members were acting in good faith.”

The state police referred questions about the case to the attorney general’s office. A message was sent to Clark seeking comment.

The union says the two troopers responded to a call June 17 about a man in Newgate acting irrationally and causing damage. When the troopers arrived they found a man with a handheld saw at the back side of the house on an elevated surface.

After the man refused to comply with orders, troopers fired a beanbag shotgun round, hitting the man who then walked to the edge of what turned out to be a roof and fell 12 feet to the ground.

The union says it believes the case should have been handled through the state police’s internal affairs process.

“While an internal affairs investigation may result in a finding of a violation of policy and potential discipline, we do not believe this case rises to the level of criminal conduct,” the statement said. “We believe this is setting a dangerous precedent for law enforcement officers throughout Vermont.”