Emergency warming centers are opening across Vermont ahead of the blistering cold expected to arrive by Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin plummeting around midnight and reach -15 by morning – cold aenough to cause frostbite on exposed skin within 10 minutes.

Here’s a partial list of warming centers in Vermont:

BARRE

Good Samaritan Haven located at 105 North Seminary Street in Barre will be open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Aldrich Library at 6 Washington in Barre is offering warming shelters Thursday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BURLINGTON

“We urge Burlingtonians to stay indoors and stay safe, and to help our community by checking in on friends and neighbors who may need assistance,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger in a press release.

The city of Burlington will open an overnight shelter in the New North End’s Miller Center to aid unhoused adult residents. The shelter will be available beginning Thursday night at 5 p.m. and ending Saturday. No pre-registration is required and pets are welcomed.

Daytime warming centers will also be available in Burlington for safety purposes. The Community Resource Center will be open on Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to noon.

MIDDLEBURY

The Middlebury Police Department will have a warming and respite shelter available in the station located at 1 Lucius Shaw Ln. The station is available at all hours over the frigid weekend. If homes lose power, the station will be providing internet and a telephone to make emergency calls. Power outlets will be available to charge devices. The gymnasium on Creek Road will be opened in the event overnight sheltering is needed.

MONTPELIER

Montpelier is offering multiple places of respite from the cold. Another Way is on 125 Barre Street and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (802) 229-0920.

Kellogg-Hubbard Library will be open during normal business hours for residents to warm up and take refuge.

The Montpelier Transit Center will also be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

RUTLAND

The BROC Community Action Building on Union Street is available as an overnight shelter for adults only on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Daytime warming centers will be open in Rutland; The United Methodist Church on 60 Strongs Avenue will open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

*Call 211 in the event that shelter or heating assistance is urgently needed.