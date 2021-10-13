Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 Waterford killing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges connected with the 2018 shooting death of a man in the rural Vermont town of Waterford.

Krystal Whitcomb entered the plea Tuesday during a video change of plea hearing in Vermont’s U.S. District Court. Whitcomb pled guilty to possession of a firearm in during a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin.

A plea agreement says Whitcomb watched through a window as another defendant in the case shot and killed Whitcomb’s boyfriend Michael Pimental at their home in Waterford.

Pimental’s body was later found by the side of the road in Concord. Sentencing is set for February.