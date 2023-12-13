A St. Johnsbury woman faces two counts of cruelty to a child after nearly crashing her minivan with two juveniles aboard into the Passumpsic River.

Vermont State Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fenton and Depot Hill roads just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers found the car had slid down an embankment and was teetering only a few feet away from the river.

Emergency crews, along with several passersby, helped the woman, identified as Megan Austin, 32, and two minor passengers from the vehicle. Austin allegedly told troopers that she lost control when she veered toward the shoulder on Fenton Road to make room for a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. She said her vehicle lost traction, slid down the embankment and hit a tree stump.

Troopers said Austin showed signs of impairment and had open containers of alcohol inside the minivan. She was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody for driving under the influence.

She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on January 8, 2024.