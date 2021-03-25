Vermonters 60 and older can sign up for vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Registration opened Thursday for Vermonters age 60 and older to make appointments for coronavirus vaccines.

There were technical problems with the state health department’s online registration system early Thursday morning that were later resolved, the department said. Some people scheduled testing appointments instead of vaccine appointments and the Health Department was reaching out to those who were impacted, a department spokesman said.

People can make sure they made the appropriate appointment by logging back into their online accounts, the Health Department said. Vaccine appointments have a needle icon on the left side and incorrect appointments can be canceled and rescheduled, officials said.

The preferred method is to sign up through the Vermont Health Department’s website. People who cannot make an appointment online may call 855-722-7878 to register.

The state has returned to age groupings for vaccine sign-ups. Vermonters age 50 and older can start signing up for appointments on Monday.