Vermonters ages 16-18 can sign up for vaccines Saturday

In this file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Gov. Phil Scott has announced that Vermonters age 16 to 18 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Saturday, a few days earlier than originally planned.

Vaccine eligibility for all Vermonters 16 and older opens Monday.

To ensure a smooth process for our remaining age band, we made a slight change to our schedule. All Vermonters 16 and older can sign up Monday at 6:00 AM. 1/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 16, 2021

The Vermont Department of Health tweeted out Friday afternoon the updated vaccine schedule.

ELIGIBILITY UPDATE: State officials announced today Vermonters age 16, 17 & 18 become eligible for vaccination TOMORROW (Saturday, April 17) at 10 am. This will help ensure the 16- & 17-year-olds can get appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine they can get. pic.twitter.com/Lr2SLkDfpH — VT Dept of Health (@healthvermont) April 16, 2021

This week the state opened registration to people 30 and older. As of Friday morning nearly 18,000 in that age group had made appointments.

This week the state also suspended for another week the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont. That came after federal government health advisers declared that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.