Montpelier, VT – A poll by a Vermont nonprofit advocacy group finds that, overall, Vermonters are satisfied with the job fourth-term Governor Phil Scott has done, but are much less impressed by the priorities set by the state legislature.

The Campaign for Vermont Prosperity’s “bipartisan and scientific” poll surveyed 400 Vermonters on their feelings about public officials, public policies and the issues being tackled in Montpelier.

It also asked the respondents to weigh in on the direction Vermont is headed. More than half, 53%, said it’s headed in the wrong direction.

Pat McDonald, the president of the CPV, said that he found the disparity in opinion over the governor and the legislature “shocking.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said the Scott administration is addressing the issues they most care sbout and doing “a good job” of it.

But, McDonald said, the legislature “missed the mark in setting their priorities.”

Here’s a snapshot the results. Full results are at CampaignForVermont.org.

Respondents – Two-thirds of respondents claimed to follow the Governor’s and Legislature’s policies closely.

State Direction – 53% disapprove, 35% approve.

Feeling towards Governor Phil Scott – 64% approve and say he is doing a “good job” with the issues they care about.

Legislature – 51% disapprove, 30% strongly disapprove, 40% approve.