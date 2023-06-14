Many Vermonters voiced their frustrations with the lack of internet service at a Vermont Community Broadband Board open forum on Wednesday.

“Our mission is to support policies and programs designed to accelerate community efforts that advance the state’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high quality, affordable and fixed broadband,” said VCBB Communications Manager Herryn Herzog.

Vermont is set to receive $125 million from a federal broadband program devoted to expanding high speed internet.

Those from underrepresented communities say they’re struggling and hope the internet is allocated properly.

“As an individual, as a pronoun, as an individual with disability, this is unacceptable. These are vulnerable population that need vital resources, computers, tablets and all the above for accessibility and individual needs,” said Matt Leflour of Alburgh.

The UVM Extension Migrant Program provides tutoring for migrant children, but the program director says the lack of internet complicates things.

“There’s plenty of student locations where there’s no Wi-Fi, internet, or cell service or not enough service for hotspots, but if the cellular service isn’t there the hotspot won’t help you,” said UVM Migrant Education Program Leader Esbey Hamilton.

Some who work remotely are being forced to rent out offices for additional money.

“I’m in an office in Waterbury that I have to rent for $300 because we have no internet at our actual house. That’s $3,600 annually just to have an internet connection that’s reliable,” said Burlington resident Jonathan Wilson.

The Vermont Department of Public Service will continue taking in feedback with more sessions taking place over the next few weeks.

The next meeting will take place on Saturday in Rutland.