Vermonters urged to keep guard up against the virus

While Vermont officials are encouraged by the amount of eligible people signing up to get vaccines, they’re urging residents to keep their guard up against the coronavirus after cases ticked up in the state and the Northeast in the last week.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Tuesday also urged younger populations, particularly those in their teens to age 40, to protect themselves against COVID-19 because of so-called long haul symptoms. He says cases of the virus are now highest in these age groups and there’s more to learn about long-haul COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome, in which symptoms surface months after the illness.