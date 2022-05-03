Vermont’s growing Afghan community came together to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection and community.

It also marked the first event for the newly created Vermont Afghan Alliance, a non-profit organization that helps newly arrived Afghans transition to life in Vermont.

“People need a community to get together and celebrate events, holidays and all of that,” said Awran Hashimi, the organization’s president. “If they have any problems with translations or getting driver license or jobs, Afghan Alliance is helping.”

For some Afghans, coming to the United States presented challenges. Assad Akhlaqi was 16 when he arrived. He has struggled with the language barrier. “I knew English a little but not that much,” Akhlaqi said. “The culture, food, tradition, everything was challenging. Schooling was so different.”

Akhlaqi drove 3 hours for Monday’s event. He wanted to see his best friend, with whom he lived and went to school in Afghanistan.

“I’ve spent 13 years I’ve been here with no Afghan community,” he said. “So, it’s an honor to see more Afghans here in the community celebrating Afghan culture”

Hashimi hopes people can overcome the negative stereotypes of Afghanistan and “understand the other side of Afghanistan, the beauties, the hospitalities, the scholars, the young scientists who are energized and interested to make a difference not only in their community but in the broader community and to have a say in the global stage.”

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray wants to see more events for the Afghan community in Vermont. She is among those urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act to ensure refugees arriving in Vermont have a pathway to becoming a permanent resident.

“I am so proud to seeing support of Vermonters for Afghan refugees arriving across our state,” Gray said. “Let’s continue to welcome the spirit of inclusivity”

Hashimi says he’s witnessed that spirit. Vermonters have accepted him with open arms, he said.

“The hospitality of the American people, especially Vermonters was really good,” he said. “That helped me continue my education and my life. And I decided to stay here”