Three mobile sports-betting platforms are set to begin accepting wagers from Vermonters in early January.

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook have been given the go-ahead to begin pre-registering players and market their platforms ahead of the January 11 launch date.

“We are excited to offer sports enthusiasts the ability to engage in sports wagering in Vermont with three of the industry’s top companies,” said Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight, whose department chose the platforms through a competitive bid process.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill legalizing online sports wagering in June. Vermont becomes the 38th state with legal sports betting and only the second state to allow wagers to be placed online.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports wagering several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” Scott said.

The launch date will give Vermonter’s a chance to bet on the NFL playoffs and the NBA. Knight says Vermont could see $7 million in revenue the first year, with as much as $18 million possible after five years.