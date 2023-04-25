Montpelier, VT – Despite opioid-related deaths at record numbers in Vermont, the overdose prevention bill has raised concerns among some lawmakers who fear that changes implemented in the bill could exacerbate the state’s problems.

“This is carefully considered public health policy and it brings serious resources to bare the problem. Given the urgency, I would ask that the senate suspend its rules and move it through all its remaining stages of passage and move it to the other body,” said Senator Phil Baruth.

On Tuesday, Baruth urged his colleagues to advance H.222, Vermont’s overdose prevention bill, which would broaden treatment options for Medicaid patients, install needle drop boxes at pharmacies, and decriminalize buprenorphine, a remedy for opioid withdrawals.

The recent amendments to the bill have expanded its scope to include the establishment of drug-checking sites across the state, which would be equipped with medical staff and equipment to test street drugs for potentially fatal additives, while also providing immunity for individuals collecting and transporting samples to these sites.

“This bill is the first step. We’ve got years to go. Hopefully we’re on a pathway to turn down the heat on the deaths that we have in this state and turn down the access to the opioids that we see in this state,” said Senator Ginny Lyons.

With a nearly unanimous vote by the higher chamber, the bill will be reviewed by the house once again before hitting the governor’s desk.

Lyons says it’s essential to lower the opioid-related death numbers in the state, which nearly eclipsed 300 in 2022.

“Opioid use disorder is a medical condition, and a chronic condition. It isn’t one that someone is taught to live, it is something that takes time,” said Lyons.

But some legislators think allowing traces of the drugs to become legalized will be a slippery slope.

“This bill also has the potential to continue to and increase the use of illegal drugs by people who now have a sense of comfort that these drugs are not toxic,” said Senator Randy Brock.

Senator Brock is worried that drug wholesalers could use the legality as a way to certify small amounts of drugs, both misleading vermonters and allowing them to access the drugs easier.

“That’s a heck of a dilemma,” said Brock.

And Governor Phil Scott has said he’s confident in the current measures Vermont has taken to prevent overdoses, but has not officially decided what his ruling will be on the bill.

Vermont’s Department of Health wouldn’t be authorizing the drug-checking programs, but would be providing guidance for them.

The amendment allows for spending from the opioid abatement special fund, which has money from state settlements with pharmaceutical companies.