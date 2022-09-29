As part of a its ambitious effort to boost ownership of electric vehicles, the Biden Administration has approved Vermont’s plans for how it will build out the state’s network of EV charging stations.

Plans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have now been approved, which means $1.5 billion in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding — $5 billion over five years — will start flowing to states to create a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles.

Vermont is now set to receive about $7.7 million in federal infrastructure funding over two years to build out the network.

Vermont already has the highest per-capita rate of public charging stations in the country, with more than 335 EV stations, most of them along the I-89 and I-91 corridors. Vermont’s proposal under the Biden Administration’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan plan outlines how the state will expand its network to include:

U.S. 2 between Danville and Montpelier;

U.S. 7 between Bennington and the US-7/I-189 interchange in South Burlington;

VT 9 between the Vermont-New Hampshire and Vermont-New York borders.

The NEVI envisions electric vehicle chargers across some 75,000 miles of highway across the country. The NEVI formula funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which makes $5 billion available over five years,