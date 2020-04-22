Vermont’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Timeline

UVM Medical Center opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation Monday, one of numerous steps taken in Vermont to get a handle on the spread of coronavirus.

This timeline outlines the milestones and decisions that have most effected Vermonters through April 22. It will be updated as necessary.

Six weeks after Vermont reported its first case of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Scott and state health officials say the spread of the disease appears to have peaked and the number of new cases is declining.

But it hasn’t been easy.

At last count, 40 people have died of COVID-19, and there have been more than 800 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. The 2019-202 school year was canceled, while residents have been hunkered down under a stay-at-home order that’s not scheduled to be lifted until May 15.

Meanwhile, nearly 80,000 Vermonters have lost their jobs, triggering a deluge of claims for unemployment benefits. Hundreds, if not thousands, of small businesses are hanging on, their owners anxiously awaiting the all-clear to open up again.