For over two years, K-12 students in Vermont have been munching down school-provided meals courtesy of federal funding. Last year, after the federal program expired, Vermont lawmakers approved $35 million to extend the program for one year.

On Monday, the Senate approved making the meals program permanent. Teddy Waszazak, who manages the universal school meals program for Hunger Free Vermont, says the number of students participating in the program has increased by double digits and its demies would be devastating.

“We are hearing anecdotal reports from teachers, guidance counselors, school nutrition professionals that the stigma is down,” he said. “The stigma has been eliminated.”

Emma Renaud, a student from Essex High School says that longstanding stigma and culture has been totally flipped on its head.

“I used to feel embarrassed,” Renaud said. “Now it’s kind of like, ‘Oh is it awkward I’m getting the school food?’ It’s just how the social norms have gone. It has taken such a big stress off the family.”

Tucked into the legislature’s $8.5 billion budget, the meal program is estimated to cost nearly $30 million. It would come out of the state’s education fund, which is replenished by property taxes.

Despite overwhelming support, some legislators want to find a different source for that sum, with a multitude of other possible tax increases on the way in the coming years.

“This won’t be a part of the appropriation process, it’ll be automatically in our tax base, so you might hear people complain about their property tax, but they won’t know the impact universal school meals is having on that,” said State Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Montpelier.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will now make a final decision on the bill after a short stint in the House. He has not been in support of it because of the tax impact.

“It will burden those that it’s trying to help and help those that are affluent enough to pay for it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Scott said he believes this approach could disproportionately impact lower–income Vermonters. He said the governor is going to be looking at programs like the universal meals, paid family and medical leave, and childcare cumulatively in the coming weeks as he weighs the legislature’s budget proposal.