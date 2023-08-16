Over the past five weeks, hundreds of small businesses across Vermont have been devastated by floodwaters, leaving many owners with a lot on their plates.

Now there’s free assisting those owners with the legal matters of rebuilding.

Vermont Law & Graduate School’s Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory, or VLSell for short, started helping Vermont small business owners with legal matter of all kinds back in 2018. They’ve teamed up with other organizations to narrow their focus to flood recovery.

Thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program, VLSell is able to pay local attorneys with the Vermont Bar Association to offer free training sessions on a wide range of legal subjects. The sessions are free for up to ten hours and can include lessons on negotiating insurance claims and leases, managing FEMA applications and appeals, and other topics relevant to the legal side of flood recovery.

Nicole Killoran, the director of VLSell since 2018, says the program has already helped nearly a dozen small business owners answer tough questions over the last few weeks.

“What we’ve done for the flood is essentially take that service and expedite it,” Killoran said. “Do they need a contract review? Do they want us to look at their operating agreement? Do they need help with a commercial lease? How do you negotiate with your landlord? How do you negotiate with your neighbors when it looks like there’s been a blurring of the boundary since the flood happened? There’s great power in having that knowledge, and having someone to help explain how to use that power and that knowledge to negotiate and to get some good results for yourself.”

To help bolster the program post-flooding, VLSell partnered with a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization called ‘Emergency Legal Responders’. Caitlin Morgenstern, the group’s co-founder, graduated from VLGS in 2011, and helped start her nonprofit in 2017. She says her team will help educate Vermont attorneys on the specifics of disaster laws and FEMA laws so they can better help Vermont business owners through the process.

“Disaster law and FEMA law is not something you learn in law school,” Morgenstern said. “But because Emergency Legal Responders is experts in this field of law, we’re able to provide training and answer questions. There are so many emergency legal needs, and after a disaster, these are kind of overlooked.”

To apply for the legal education sessions, small business owners can visit this link: https://airtable.com/shrvAlKOQCb1Wmc7O

There’s also legal assistance being offered to homeowners and renters impacted by floods through a Vermont Bar Association program. More information on that can be found at this link: https://www.vtbar.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Flood-Victim-Web-Page.pdf

Attorneys interested in volunteering for these programs can sign up at this link: https://vtbar.formstack.com/forms/vermont_legal_assistance_programs_form_copy

Furthermore, the SBA just approved an additional $10 million dollars for Vermont flood survivors. You can apply for a share of that money through April 15, 2024 at this link: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/