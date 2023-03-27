Vermonters now have another excuse to get outside on sunny days: to The Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE) is looking for volunteers to join a statewide survey of butterflies.

The Vermont Butterfly Atlas is a five-year survey completed every 20 years to document the abundance, locations and conservation status of butterflies across Vermont.

Nathaniel Sharp, VCE biologist and atlas coordinator, says the survey relies on the volunteer scientists from communities around the state.

“We’re excited to offer training sessions for new participants at butterfly hotspots across the state as well as online workshops on butterfly atlasing,” Sharp said.

Anyone with good eyesight can contribute to the Atlas by reporting their sightings to the Vermont Butterfly Atlas at e-Butterfly.org, a worldwide butterfly reporting system built by VCE, the Montreal Space for Life, and other partners. There is even a built-in computer vision system to help users identify the butterflies in their images.