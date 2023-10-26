Eden, VT-Autopsies have confirmed that the two bodies found in a wooded area off a rural road in Lamoille County are those of two missing Massachusetts men who were shot to death, Vermont State Police said Thursday.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Eric White, 21, Chicopee, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. No suspects are in custody.

A game warden found evidence off of Albany-Eden Road on Tuesday, which eventually led to the discovery of a body early the next day. The second body was found roughly a mile north of the first Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

“We had an expansive search in that area yesterday, and in fact, located one of them in the evening,” Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said following a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“This is kind of a case that involves quite a number of people from the northern Vermont area,” Maj. Trudeau said. “It’s been complicated to actually get a true story or account from many of the people that we’ve spoken to. There have also been a number of people that we’ve been looking for as part of our interview process who we haven’t been able to locate, probably because they’ve fled or they’re just difficult to find.”

Trudeau also confirmed that police conducted a search warrant at a home on Eden Road in the town of Albany over the weekend. He could not say what was found but referred to the search as “productive” for the investigation.

Solomon and White, both 21 years old, were reported missing on October 15 after not being in contact with their families for several days, according to state police. They had reportedly been in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe during their time in Vermont. Trudeau said the purpose of their trip is under investigation.

VSP is asking anyone with more information to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. You can also offer an anonymous tip by clicking here.