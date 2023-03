Waterbury, VT- Vermont State Police say the person struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Friday near the Waterbury-Stowe station was a 16-year-old who committed suicide.

The person was hit by the northbound train just before 8 P.M., according to state police. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No passengers or crew were hurt in the incident.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health they can call 9-8-8 for help.