Hardwick, VT- Vermont State Police have released the identities of the two men involved in a shooting Wednesday that left one dead and another seriously injured.

Police say Robert Marquis, 52, of Hardwick, was the victim and remains hospitalized at UVMMC as of Thursday evening with life-threatening injuries.

Marquis was allegedly shot by a roommate, Donald Brochu Jr., 55, who police said fled by car on VT 15. A little under two hours later, police received reports of a crash in Walden involving a vehicle matching the description of Brochu’s.

Police located Brochu, who was armed with a gun, about two miles from the crash site. Offciers ordered Brochu to drop the weapon, but he refused.

A Crisis Negotiation Unit called to the scene attempted to de-escalate the situation, and troopers fired beanbag rounds and rubber projectiles to try to take Brochu into custody. Brochu was hit by at least one projectile, police said.

Brochu then took several steps toward troopers before he shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7:30 p.m. An autopsy confirmed that Brochu’s death was a suicide.

Vermont State Police say they will review the troopers’ use of force, per standard procedure.