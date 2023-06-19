FAIR HAVEN, Vt. – A Fair Haven police officer shot and killed a man Monday outside a home on Washington Street.

Vermont State Police said Fair Haven officers arrived at the home about 7:40 p.m. following a call about an “ongoing altercation.” Investigators say a responding officer got into a fight with a man outside the home before the officer fired his service weapon.

The unidentified man was later pronounced dead at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The name of the Fair Haven officer involved in the shooting will be released Tuesday, as is standard practice.

The Vermont State Police’s Crime Scene Search Team is expected on scene Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Rutland.