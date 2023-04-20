Vermont cannabis businesses are flourishing and the states Cannabis Control Board has the statistics to prove it.

On the first 4/20 celebration since legal retail sales began in October, the board reports that sales the first 7 months totaled $18 million, exceeding projections.

“It’s a good sign for where this market is heading, board Chair James Pepper. “We’ve hardly even seen the full force of Vermont’s creative economy.

Over 50 retail locations have been licensed, with just shy of 80 towns opting in to host recreational dispensaries. Close to 300 cultivator licenses have been issued, and the board oversees just over 1,300 diverse cannabis products.

Pepper said the barriers to enter the market is low for small businesses. But he wants Vermont lawmakers to further expand the market.

“Potentially having over 21 farmers market that allows cultivators to bring their products to market. Maybe having a cannabis festival,” said Pepper.

Some states that cultivate marijuana have reported surpluses, and many want to see federal policy legalizing the buying and selling of cannabis products across state lines.

But Pepper cautions that it could have put small growers in the Green Mountain State out of business.

“If we had interstate commerce, it would wipe out a lot of our small-draft cultivators and the special thing we’re trying to create in Vermont,” said Pepper.

Vermont officials aren’t opposed to the idea of interstate commerce, Pepper said. But they want ensure products that come from outside the state to Vermont’s safety standards.

“We have a higher standard than a lot of our neighbors when it comes to pesticides usage or human pathogens and things of that nature,” said Pepper.