Despite pandemic, Vermonters find creative ways to celebrate the Fourth

Social-distancing guidelines have prevented many Vermont towns from having their annual Fourth of July parades and fireworks shows.

But many towns have found new and creative ways to celebrate while following public health guidelines. Milton Town Manager Don Turner said the town wants to bring the parade and the show to residents by celebrating both Independence Day and the town’s class of 2020.

A parade with trucks decorated in red, white, and blue will drive the town’s streets featuring the names of graduating high school seniors.

Turner said Milton will is still planning to have a fireworks display at a different location than usual. The plan is to move it to where everyone in the town can see it. It will also be available online.

