Vermont’s congressional delegation is calling for police reform laws in the wake of the brutal death of a Tennessee man, Tyre Nichols, last week at the hands of officers.

Videos made public Friday night show Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Tyre Nichols’ life mattered. I applaud the swift action taken in this case. But we need to confront systemic racism in America, which perpetuates violence toward BIPOC communities. Until we make real change, and pass stronger legislation, more lives will be cut short,” said Senator Peter Welch in a statement.

“Tyre Nichols should be alive. Yes, the police officers who brutally murdered him must be held accountable. But even their conviction on the strongest possible charges cannot bring Tyre back. We must do everything in our power to end police violence against people of color,” said Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter.