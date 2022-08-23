Montpelier, VT – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Monday that, after technical glitches that delayed the final results for a week, the winners of the August primary have been officially certified.

Condos and the chairs of the state Democratic, Republican and Progressive parties certified vote totals and winners for all federal and statewide offices.

“The tri-partisan certification of election results as official is an important step in verifying the accuracy and integrity of our election results,” said Condos. “Vermonters deserve to have 100% confidence that official vote totals accurately reflect the ballots cast by voters. That is why results are carefully reviewed and certified by a member of each major political party.”

The canvassing of state senate and county office results was initially scheduled for August 12, and the statewide and federal results were meant to be canvassed on August 16. But “due to technology issues as a result of Legislative redistricting,” the certifications were delayed.

Condos’ office announced August 17 on Twitter that the unofficial results for the senate race were on their website, and county clerks could continue with the canvassing to review and certify the results as official.

In the statement, they noted that the canvassing process is separate from the counting and local certification done by town clerks, and the delays did not affect their confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals.

At the meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, Condos applauded the new election law that allowed voters to “cure” defective ballots before polls closed. According to his office, 809 of the 122,578 were deemed defective, with 492 cured by voters under the new law. That left 317 defective ballots that could not be counted — a defective ballot rate under 0.25%.

“The combination of better instructions, voter familiarity, and ballot curing has worked,” he said. “Every vote counts. That’s why we have worked so hard to make sure every vote is counted. I want to thank the Legislature and advocates who worked with us to create a ballot curing process that works.”