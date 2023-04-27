Essex Junction, VT – Principal of Founders Memorial School issued a letter to families of 5th grade students last week, informing them about changes to the language used in the upcoming science/health unit on puberty and the human reproduction system.

The letter emphasized the school’s commitment to equity and stated that teachers would be using gender-inclusive language throughout the unit.

The school is currently in the process of reviewing and revising all materials related to the unit, ensuring that language that is considered non-inclusive is removed.

As per the equity policy of the school, terms such as “boy,” “girl,” “male,” and “female” will not to be used in this particular class.