Vermont State University announced Friday that David G. Bergh, Ed.D has been named its new interim president following the “planned departure” of Mike Smith, the former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, who was named interim president by the school’s Board of Trustees in April.

Bergh has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, VTSU said, including nearly 20 within the Vermont State Colleges System. Along with serving as Dean of Students, Bergh was director of student activities at the former Johnson State College, which is one the three campuses that comprise Vermont State University)

Bergh’s appointment was announced following a special meeting of the BOard of Trustees Friday morning.

Smith was named interim president in April. After he was aggressively challenged by students and alumni, he canceled plans to close and “digitize” the campuses libraries and remove VTSU sports teams from the NCAA Division III.

Bergh comes to VTSU from Cazenovia College, a former independent college in New York State. In his eight years there he served numerous roles, including as Vice President for Planning and Institutional Effectiveness.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Bergh back to the Vermont State Colleges System at this exciting moment in our history,” said Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.

“Dr. Bergh will thoughtfully carry forward the transformation and optimization work already underway to usher Vermont State University through its next phase. We are eager to welcome Dr. Bergh home to Vermont.”

