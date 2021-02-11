Wastewater testing in Burlington shows indication of COVID variants

Burlington, Vt. – The city of Burlington has detected two possible COVID-19 virus mutations, including the variant that was first found in the UK, in their wastewater testing.

This indication does not prove definitive findings of the variant, but does suggest there is a strong possibility variants have made their way to Vermont. The Vermont Health Department is currently working to confirm the presence of the variants through COVID-19 positive individuals as well as genetic sequencing.

“This is a new stage of the pandemic here in Vermont,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “It is not, however, surprising. We expected that variants could be circulating in Vermont, and now that looks to be the case.”

As of Monday, the COVID variant that was originally found in the UK has now been reported in 34 states, including Vermont’s neighboring states, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.