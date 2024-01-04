Montpelier, VT- Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivered his annual State of the State address to the State Legislature on Thursday, with a focus on public safety, affordability, housing, and flood recovery. The recurring theme of the speech was turning catastrophe into opportunity as the state continued to recover from historic flooding in July and December.

Scott also pointed towards recent changes in Vermont’s demographics as a key focus in 2024 and concerting efforts to grow the state’s workforce, or at least slow the rate of decline. According to Scott, Vermont is home to 14,000 fewer children under the age of 18 than in 2010, 28,000 fewer adults aged 40 to 54, a core demographic for the workforce, and 48,000 more people over the age of 65. A report from the Joint Fiscal Office warned the Governor, “Vermont’s ratio of older residents to working-aged people will continue to rise, placing a greater burden on workers to support both young and old.”

Public safety and a rise in crime rates was another priority outlined by Scott. He said in the last ten years, violent crime reported to police has risen 56%, aggravated assault by 65%, sexual assault by 76%, and homicide by 166%.

“We must make a real effort this session to solidify our place as the safest state in the country and reverse the increases we’re seeing,” Scott said, “both for the people we serve and the victims of these crimes.”

Notably absent from the address was any mention of the state’s increase in overdose rates. Police in Burlington reported a 71% rise in overdose responses in 2023 compared to 2022. According to a report from the Vermont Dept. of Health, there had been 180 overdose deaths as of the end of September 2023, compared to 148 in September 2022.

Scott pointed to affordability as an issue that makes it difficult to address public safety. In three weeks, he’ll be proposing the budget for Fiscal Year 2025, and he expects a budget increase of about 3%. An upcoming increase in property taxes was a concern for Scott as well, and he hopes to contain spending on education, or addressing healthcare and retirement costs as ways to reduce that predicted 18% rise.

Addressing the housing shortage in Vermont would also contribute to making the state more affordable, according to Scott. Overhauls to Act 250 and the state’s permitting process was one solutions he offered to encourage new housing to be built.

The Vermont Democrats provided their own response to Scott’s State of the State and said they look forward to hearing more specifics in the upcoming budget address. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth said, “I thought there was noticeably little on the details of the flooding, what the administration has been doing, what they’re going to do, understanding that there’s another speech coming.”