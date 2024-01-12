Cambridge, VT- An 8-year-old girl from Cambridge has fully recovered after being pulled out of a frozen pond on December 17.

Police body cam footage of the rescue shows the heroic actions of Troopers Michelle Archer and Keith Cote, along with the homeowner, who have all been recommended to receive the Vermont State Police Lifesaving Award.

Police say the girl and her siblings were playing near the pond around 8:50 a.m. when the thin ice gave way and she and another child fell into the water. The 80-year-old homeowner was able to pull the other child, a 6-year-old girl, to safety but couldn’t reach the 8-year-old and called 911.

Trooper Michelle Archer responded while on routine patrol nearby, and, “entered the near-freezing pond without hesitation and swam to the girl,” according to a press release. After pulling the girl back to shore, Trooper Keith Cote carried the girl to a nearby ambulance and was brought to UVMMC for injuries that they believed may be life-threatening. She has since made a full recovery.