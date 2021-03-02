Weinberger wins another term as Burlington’s mayor

The unofficial results are in for Burlington’s mayoral election and it is a close one.

Miro Weinberger wins another term as Burlingtons mayor by incredibly tight margins.

The results show that Weinberger has 42.99% of the vote and Max Tracy has 42.09%, and a difference of only 129 votes.

Two of Burlington’s largest voting districts were last to be counted. Prior to those districts being counted, Weinberger had a 13-point lead over Tracy, but Tracy carried over 55 percent of the vote in one district, and 71.2 percent of the vote in the other district. The Old North End is typically viewed as one of Burlington’s most progressive areas and they carried Tracy to a close race.

This will be Weinberger’s fourth term as Burlington’s Mayor.