Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night.

State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road.

Rice fled the scene before troopers arrived but they found him later in a house on Geer Road, where he allegedly resisted arrest. Once he was taken into custody, he was brought to Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland and held without bail.

Police say the man Rice shot at was not hurt during the incident.

Rice has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.