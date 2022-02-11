Congressman Peter Welch says the passage of the Postal Service Reform Act should bring some overdue changes to Vermont communities. While some local residents have come forward about not receiving mail on a daily basis and sometimes up to days at a time, Welch says the bill should improve service, with a new 6 day delivery requirement for both letters and packages.

Mail deliveries are one of the constants in life but postal problems have hit communities across the Green Mountain State. Business owners are running into issues as well.

Representative Peter Welch spoke on the house floor in favor of the bill Tuesday. His hope is the bill, which he called the most significant postal reform bill in two decades, will allocate the money saved towards “better service, better pay for our postal service, and better equipment.” Welch also estimates the bill will save 27 billion dollars over the next decade.

Postal workers are also desperately calling for the bill to pass. Some say they’re pulling 12 hour shifts, and coming in on their days off. The union representing them says its short handlers, clerks, and carriers across all of Vermont. Scott Lasell of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union said “We need people to apply and work for the postal service to keep up the rate of delivery, the on time delivery, and the service everyones been expecting throughout the year.”

Welch expects the bill to pass the senate with strong bipartisan support.