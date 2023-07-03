BURLINGTON, VT – As many as 50,000 people are expected to watch, in person or online, Vermont’s largest fireworks display, starting at 9:30 p.m. this evening.

Tom Swenson, the General Manager of Northstar Fireworks, is no stranger to hosting the annual display. Northstar Fireworks has been responsible for putting on the spectacle for years.

“Actually, done by my father, he did this 25 to 30 years ago,” Swenson said.

The launch site will be a barge parked near the break wall on Lake Champlain, near the Echo Leahy Center. Swenson said his crews will use more than 2,000 shells and more than 15,000 effects.

He said the planning began immediately after last year’s show.

“We listen to the people who came to the show and get their feedback,” he said. “We want to hear what they think was good or didn’t go well. We also look at new inventions, new fireworks being made.”

Swenson said this year Northstar is aiming for a more artistic display. “We’re bringing the caliber of the fireworks down a little bit which gives us the opportunity to use more of them, so we could have more things happening at once, more scenes happening in the sky,” he said.

Swenson said his team needs a 12-hour window leading up to the show for preparation. Throughout the day, he will be closely monitoring the weather conditions. A little rain won’t stop the show, he said. But if Mother Nature decides to produce her own display, the crews will be forced to get off the barge quickly.

“Lightning is extremely dangerous, especially out in the open water, so that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.