Williston, VT — On Friday morning, a crash occurred at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue between a car and a garbage truck. Both drivers were medically assessed on the scene and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck driver denied transport to the hospital.

There was an extensive hazard at the scene of the crash due to an active fuel leak. Crews were able to contain a large amount of spilled fuel with a catch basin, however, some of the leaked fuel made it into the surrounding soil. An environmental contractor was contacted to perform an area mitigation and to dig up contaminated soil.

The crash shut down Industrial Avenue for an hour and a half.