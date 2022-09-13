An officer of the Williston Police Department has been permanently decertified for violating policies during the course of his duty on February 4, 2021.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted almost unanimously to impose sanctions on Officer Travis Trybulski. According to the VCJC, Trybulski had violated policies that included Fair and Impartial Policing and Investigative Motor Vehicle Stops.

Aside from being permanently decertified, Trybulski will have no option of recertification and this decision will be reported to the International Association of Law Enforcement Standards and Training National Decertification database.