Williston, VT- The Williston Police Department is waiting for results from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to identify human remains found off of South Brownell Road on Thursday.

Police say a resident on South Brownell Road called just before 11 a.m. Thursday to report that he found what he believed to be a human skull. Officers were able to confirm that he was right.

On Friday, just before 9:40 a.m., a Vermont Canine Search and Rescue located skeletal remains in a wooded area about 200 feet from where the skull was found

The remains were transported to the medical examiner for positive identification and a possible cause of the death.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.