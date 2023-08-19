In a significant development for the local community, plans are underway for the reconstruction of the Winooski-Burlington bridge.

On Saturday, the Vermont Agency of Transportation shut down U.S. Routes 2 and 7 over the bridge to conduct multiple fifteen-minute aerial surveys using a helicopter.

The plan is to fix erosion, widen road lanes, and implement buffers to separate vehicles from cyclists, for safer travel.

However, as the project gains momentum, concerns rise among local business about the potential disruptions and economic impact it could bring.

Dan Hock is the owner of Winooski Wheels, a fairly new bike shop in Winooski.

Hock says, “particularly being a bicycle shop, a lot of my customers arrive here via bicycle so if there is no bridge to access Burlington, it means going several miles way out of the way to get here.”

Despite the challenges posed by the construction, businesses also believe the project’s long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term disruptions.

Rosie’s Confections, a chocolate shop, has been an attraction for those visiting Winooski for over two years.

Rosie’s Confections Cafe Manager says, “right now the bridge is a little “ugh” to walk through because the curb kind of crumbles sometimes. It doesn’t seem the nicest to walk past with all the traffic the bridge gets.”

“I’m excited to hear that there’s gonna be more protection for people on bikes cause currently the conditions are sub-optimal,” says Hock.

Over 25,000 vehicles and roughly 400 pedestrians and cyclists travel over the bridge every day.

While there is no set start date for the project, construction is set to be finished no later than 2027.

80 percent of the funding will come from federal money, 10 percent will be from the state, and 5 percent will be split from the cities of Burlington and Winooski.

As both cities prepare for the upcoming bridge construction, businesses advocate for a balance between construction progress and the well-being of local businesses.

Palmer adds, “I know they are thinking of expanding the lanes, but I just also don’t want to see the bridge take away from all these lovely businesses right around the circle.”

A public meeting will be scheduled in September to discuss the future construction.