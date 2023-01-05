On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line.

The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police say she lost control on the icy road. The car was on flipped on its roof when troopers got there.

Killington Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed away by Killington Auto.