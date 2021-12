Rutland, VT — Police say a woman attempted to stab an employee of Joanne Fabrics in Rutland after she was confronted in the parking lot about stealing from the store.

Vermont State Police said Valerie Sullivan, 36, had also stolen items from Bed Bath & Beyond and Michael’s retail stores. A search also found Sullivan to be in possession of heroin.

Sullivan was taken arrested and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.